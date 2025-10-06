312 booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad over the weekend

Hyderabad: As many as 312 people were booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad over the weekend. The Hyderabad police conducted a special drive on October 4 to curb the menace of people drinking and driving on the roads.

The operation by the Hyderabad police aims to curb the growing trend of daytime alcohol consumption among vehicle drivers, a concern backed by recent data highlighting an increase in daytime accidents caused by intoxicated driving.

Contrary to the common belief that drunk driving is largely a nighttime issue, the Hyderabad traffic police has observed a rise in cases during the day, especially involving drivers of two-wheeler, four-wheeler, and transport vehicles.

Out of those boked, 259 were two-wheelers, 17 three-wheelers and 36 four-wheelers. All violators were booked under the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

These individuals will be produced before the courts and are liable to face heavy fines, imprisonment, and suspension of their driving licenses either temporary or permanent depending on the severity of the offence.

In an appeal, the Hyderabad traffic police said that drunk driving is a serious and punishable offence. It endangers not only the life of the offender but also puts innocent road users at risk.

The department is committed to regular enforcement checks, both during the day and night, to ensure the safety of all commuters.