416 booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad over weekend

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police apprehended 416 individuals for drunk driving across various zones over the weekend, between September 29 and October 4.

Among the total arrested, 354 offenders were found to have a high amount of Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels, between 35 mg/100 ml and 200 mg/100 ml, stated a release from the Cyberabad traffic police on Sunday, October 5.

Around 156 arrestees were aged between 31 and 40 years, while 151 were in the 21 to 30-year age group. No minors were arrested.

All offenders were booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum punishment of 10 years imprisonment and a fine.

Fifty-one drunk driving cases were disposed of in court. Of these, 45 offenders were fined, while six were sentenced to jail, four for one day and two for two days. Additionally, five persons were assigned social service as part of their penalty, the Cyberabad police release stated.

According to the data, 321 two-wheelers were booked, followed by 13 three-wheelers, 80 four-wheelers, and two heavy vehicles.

Kukatpally traffic police station registered the maximum cases with 63, followed by Shadnagar traffic police station and Jeedimetla station in third place.

RC Puram traffic police station recorded the least, with only eight drunk and drive cases.

Police urged motorists to avoid drunk driving and warned that stringent action will continue against violators to ensure road safety.