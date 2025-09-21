490 held for drunk driving in Cyberabad over weekend, Miyapur tops list

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have arrested 490 people for drunk driving over the weekend between September 19 and 20.

Out of them, 384 were two-wheelers, 20 three-wheelers, 79 four-wheelers and seven heavy vehicles.

Most of those arrested were aged between 21 and 40. The 21–30 age group accounted for 203 arrests, followed by 174 in the 31–40 bracket. Fewer arrests were recorded among younger and older age groups, including eight aged 18–20 and five aged 61 and above.

A majority of those tested showed BAC between 35–200 mg/100 ml, while 58 recorded levels above 200 mg/100 ml.

The Miyapur traffic police station recorded the highest arrests at 123 followed by Rajendrnagar traffic police with 41 and Shamshabad traffic police with 38.

All the offenders will be produced before the court. Cyberabad Police reiterates that driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offence. The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.