‘TG’ replaces ‘TS’ on Hyderabad police vehicles following government directive

Hyderabad: The Telangana State ‘TS’ abbreviation was replaced by ‘TG’ in 134 police vehicles on Sunday, September 21, following the official announcement from the state police, carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 1.6 crore.

Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand ordered the change of stickers on all police vehicles. His order follows the Telangana government‘s directive about which abbreviation should appear on vehicles. “All Telangana State Police stickers on vehicles under the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate be removed and replaced with new ‘Telangana Police’ stickers bearing ‘TG’ identification. All patrol vehicles and police station vehicles are to be refurbished with the new stickers,” he said in a statement.

Vehicles were also given machine polishing. “Wherever necessary, denting and painting of bumpers, doors, and panels was carried out to ensure that all vehicles remain in proper condition,” the commissioner said.

Similarly, the nameplate of 188 Central Armed Reserve (CAR) vehicles will be replaced by ‘TG.’ Others include Hyderabad Traffic ACP vehicles, Inspector vehicles, Pilot vehicles, and Interceptor vehicles.