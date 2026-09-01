32 CCTV cameras installed in Pahadi Shareef to enhance security

The cameras were installed in Sri Ram Colony under Pahadi Shareef Police limits by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, RGIA Division, Srikanth Goud.

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Pahidshareef police inagurate CCTV cameras
Pahidi Shareef police inaugurates CCTV cameras.

Hyderabad: The Pahadi Shareef police on Tuesday, September 1, inaugurated 32 community closed-circuit television cameras to enhance public safety and security.

The cameras were installed in Sri Ram Colony under Pahadi Shareef Police limits by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, RGIA Division, Srikanth Goud.

He commended the industrial community and local donors for their proactive role in supporting police initiatives aimed at community safety.

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“The newly installed high-definition cameras will serve as an effective deterrent against crime, assist in the swift detection of offences, enable round-the-clock monitoring of suspicious activities, and significantly enhance law and order in Sriram Colony and its surrounding areas,” said the ACP.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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