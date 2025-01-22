32 Telangana nurses placed in Japan, TOMCOM opens more  

Hyderabad: Thirty-two nurses from Telangana have successfully secured jobs in reputed hospitals in Japan through the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM). These nurses, part of TOMCOM’s first and second training batches, were placed under Japan’s Specified Skilled Workers (SSW) program.

The third batch of nurses is set to join top healthcare institutions in Japan once their visa processing is complete. TOMCOM, a government-registered recruitment agency, is now conducting interviews to select candidates for upcoming batches.

Eligible applicants include B.Sc. Nursing graduates, GNM diploma holders, ANM paramedics, pharmacy professionals, and those with Intermediate qualifications from recognized colleges. Candidates must be between 19 and 30 years old. Although work experience is not mandatory, female candidates will be given preference.

Selected candidates will undergo residential training in Hyderabad, where they will learn Japanese language skills and develop professional competencies required for healthcare jobs in Japan. Successful candidates can expect monthly salaries ranging from Rs.1.5 lakh to Rs.1.8 lakh.

Interested candidates are urged to register for interviews by contacting 9908830438, 9951909863, or 8978806036 before January 31, 2025, according to an official statement.