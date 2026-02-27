Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have become the talk of the town after sharing dreamy pictures from their traditional wedding in Udaipur. The couple tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in an intimate ceremony. Within just three hours of posting their wedding photos, the duo garnered a staggering 33.5 million likes on Instagram. Rashmika’s post received 18.4 million likes, while Vijay’s reached 15.1 million, setting a new record for the most-liked Indian celebrity wedding photos on the platform.

Breaking Previous Records

The previous record for the most-liked Indian celebrity wedding photos was held by Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, whose combined wedding posts had crossed 27.5 million likes. Vijay and Rashmika’s wedding photos surpassed this milestone in record time. Other celebrity couples, like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, and Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, had also set high benchmarks with their wedding pictures.

A Fairytale Wedding

The wedding ceremony looked straight out of a fairytale. Rashmika wore a beautiful rust saree designed by Anamika Khanna, featuring intricate hand embroidery, while Vijay looked elegant in an ivory dhoti and vermillion angavastram. Their captions melted hearts, with Vijay calling Rashmika his best friend and wife, while Rashmika proudly introduced Vijay as her husband and the one who showed her true love and peace.

Instagram Follow Unnoticed

Despite their wedding posts making waves, fans noticed that Vijay does not follow Rashmika on Instagram, although she follows him and his brother. This could be because Vijay does not follow anyone on the platform.

Wedding and Reception Plans

Fresh from their wedding celebrations, Vijay and Rashmika visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek his blessings and invite him to their Hyderabad reception, which is scheduled for March 4, 2026.