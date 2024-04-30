33% of IIT Kharagpur didn’t secure placements in 2023: RTI data

Around 33% of students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur did not secure placements in 2023, as revealed by data obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) request.

The Career Development Centre (CDC) at IIT Kharagpur, in response to an RTI query from Dheeraj Singh, the founder of Global IIT Alumni Support Group, disclosed that out of 2,490 students who registered for placements in the 2022-2023 season, only 1,675 students were successfully placed, while 574 received pre-placement offers (PPOs).

Similarly, during the 2021-2022 placement season, IIT Kharagpur managed to place 1,615 students out of 2,256 who registered, with 404 students securing PPOs.

The median salary stood at Rs 18 lakh per annum (LPA) in 2022-23, and Rs 16 LPA in 2021-22.

2023-24 placements

In 2023-24 IIT Kharagpur secured over 700 placement offers, including Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), on the first day of its 2023-24 placement session.

The institute stated that more than 61 companies offered various roles to the students, primarily in software, analytics, finance-banking, consulting, and core engineering.

This included PPOs from companies like Apple, Arthur D Little, Da Vinci, Capital One, DE Shaw, EXL Services, Glean, Google, Graviton, Microsoft, McKinsey, and others.345 Additionally, the students received over 19 international offers, with 6 students being offered packages exceeding Rs 1 crore on the first day of the placement drive.

