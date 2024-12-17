33 trips to Dubai and a suspended principal: A flight path of misconduct

A school principal from the state of Gujarat’s Surat has been suspended for making an astonishing 33 trips to Dubai within just two years, with many questions on professional ethical corrupt practices and misuse of office.

Principal Sanjay Patel of Snehrashmi School No 285, which serves economically weaker section (EWS) students, repeatedly ignored numerous government rules by touring abroad without seeking necessary clearances.

Patel regularly used vague medical excuses supported by fake documents to travel UAE for business purposes.

The initial investigation revealed that Patel secured UAE residency and even opened a travel company in Dubai during his unauthorized visits, though the company has been closed. Photographic evidence purportedly captured Patel sitting in the office of the now-closed company, substantiating the allegations against him.

It is pertinent to mention here that government employees in India, including teachers, have to get permission to travel abroad. However, Patel ignored this rule repeatedly, making him part of a growing list of educators now facing scrutiny as part of a larger crackdown by the Gujarat government.

Speaking on the case in a statement, minister of state for education Praful Pansheriya called Patel’s actions a prime example of a teacher misusing their authority.

“This year alone, 60 teachers have been dismissed for unauthorised overseas travel,” he said, adding that most teachers in the state fulfil their duties with dedication. “But a few bad apples, like Patel, risk damaging the reputation of the entire profession”, said Pansheriya as reported by Khaleej Times.

Meanwhile, the district education officers of the state have been instructed to identify and take strict actions against similar cases of professional misconduct.