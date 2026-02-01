340 held for drunk driving over the weekend in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: As many as 340 individuals were caught for drunk driving across the city during a special enforcement drive over the weekend, the Cyberabad Traffic Police (CTP) released a statement on Sunday, February 1.

Of the total cases booked, 275 involved two-wheeler riders, followed by 48 four-wheeler riders, 14 three-wheeler riders and three heavy vehicle drivers.

Based on Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels, most offenders were found to have alcohol levels between 35 mg per 100 ml and 200 mg per 100 ml, with 273 cases falling in this range.

Also Read Four-member gang from Odisha arrested for selling ganja in Hyderabad

Another 46 offenders recorded BAC levels between 201 mg per 100 ml and 300 mg per 100 ml, while 21 offenders were found with extremely high BAC levels ranging from 301 mg per 100 ml to 550 mg per 100 ml. All the offenders will be produced before the Court, the release said.

Reiterating its zero-tolerance approach towards drunk driving, the Cyberabad Police said driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offence.

Officials warned that if an intoxicated driver causes a fatal accident, the accused will be booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The offence carries a maximum punishment of up to 10 years’ imprisonment along with a fine.

Meanwhile, between January 26 and January 31, courts disposed of 257 drunk-driving cases, with five offenders receiving imprisonment along with fines, 12 sentenced to fines and social service, and 240 fined.