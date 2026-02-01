Four-member gang from Odisha arrested for selling ganja in Hyderabad

Around 30 kilograms of ganja were seized.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 1st February 2026 7:16 pm IST

Hyderabad: In a major operation, the Prohibition and Excise Department, on Saturday, January 31, arrested a four-member gang from Odisha, allegedly supplying ganja to local peddlers.

Around 30 kilograms of ganja were seized.

According to the department, the accused rented a house in the Rahimpura locality of Dhoolpet and regularly sourced ganja from their native place. After the consignment arrived in Hyderabad, the gang sold it to local peddlers.

Add as a preferred source on Google

On information, the team raided the house and apprehended M Sangeetha, J Harikrishna, Sunil and Arvind. Eight others are absconding.

A case is booked against 12 persons and further investigations are on.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 1st February 2026 7:16 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button