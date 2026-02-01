Four-member gang from Odisha arrested for selling ganja in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a major operation, the Prohibition and Excise Department, on Saturday, January 31, arrested a four-member gang from Odisha, allegedly supplying ganja to local peddlers.

Around 30 kilograms of ganja were seized.

According to the department, the accused rented a house in the Rahimpura locality of Dhoolpet and regularly sourced ganja from their native place. After the consignment arrived in Hyderabad, the gang sold it to local peddlers.

On information, the team raided the house and apprehended M Sangeetha, J Harikrishna, Sunil and Arvind. Eight others are absconding.

A case is booked against 12 persons and further investigations are on.