35 tonnes PDS rice seized in illegal transport bid near Hyderabad

The approximate value of the rice, which has been seized, is estimated at Rs 10 lakh.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th April 2026 2:42 pm IST
Seized 35 tonnes of PDS rice worth Rs 10L intercepted near ORR in Shamirpet, with authorities inspecting.

Hyderabad: Approximately 35 tons of PDS fine rice, which was being smuggled through the ORR in Shamirpet on Tuesday, April 14, was seized by the officers of the Prohibition & Excise Department of Medchal-Malkajgiri division.

Acting on reliable information, the department stopped a lorry and found that the rice for distribution via the PDS system was being transported from Shamshabad to Madhya Pradesh.

The approximate value of the rice, which has been seized, is estimated at Rs 10 lakh.

Subhan Bakery

The driver of the lorry, along with the lorry carrying the rice under PDS, has been taken into custody. The Civil Supplies Department has been informed of the matter.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th April 2026 2:42 pm IST

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