35 TSWRIES students score above 90% in IIT-JEE entrance test

Hyderabad: In the IIT-JEE Mains entrance test, 581 students from the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Institutions Society (TSWRIES) scored higher than the 40% mark, and about 35 students score above 90 percent.

On Monday morning, the same’s outcome appeared. These successful students’ parents work as labourers, masons, auto-rickshaw drivers, security personnel, and vegetable sellers.

With a score of 97.2 percent, Naramdas Shiva from Gowlidoddi Boys Junior College placed top among the state’s social welfare institutions, followed by Kavali Sathvika (96.8 percent) and Gopi Varshini (96.7 percent) from Gowlidoddi Girls Junior College.

Also Read Telangana opposition rises to KCR’s challenge for early polls

The top students were recognised for their remarkable achievement by TSWREIS Secretary Ronald Rose and Telangana Scheduled Caste Development Minister Koppula Eeshwar.

“Every year, hundreds of students have been joining IITs/NITs and medical colleges with the support of the government. In 2021, as many as 142 and 239 students secured seats in the premier IITs/NITs and medical colleges respectively, a sign of the transformation of the lives of marginalized students in Telanagana. The success stories of social welfare residential students in national level entrance exams stand as a testament to the fact even the poorest of the poor students from rural villages can achieve their IIT dreams if right opportunities and quality education is provided”, said Secretary Ronald Rose