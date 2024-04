Hyderabad: A 35-year-old auto driver, Mohd Arbaaz, was found murdered at Mailardevpally on Saturday night.

Police suspect one Jawed’s involvement in the murder of Arbaaz, as they discovered Jawed’s identity proofs near Arbaaz’s body.

Both individuals were reportedly addicted to alcohol and marijuana, leading authorities to speculate that the murder might have occurred while they were intoxicated.

Police have filed a case into the incident and launched a probe.