35-year-old Qatari doctor comes out as gay, seeks asylum in USA

Doha: In a first, a Qatari doctor who concealed his identity for the most part of his life, has publically come out as gay, Saturday.

The 35-year-old doctor identified as Nas Mohammed based in San Francisco decided to come out in public. “I do not wish to be anonymous,” Mohammed was quoted by The Independent. He went on to say that there was no choice for him but to seek asylum in the United States.

The Qatari man, who is a physician, added that he might have lost the chance to connect with his estranged family. However, Mohammed remained firm on his decision of coming out in public. It is to be noted that Qatar is one of the 70 countries which has criminalised same-sex activity.

People identifying themselves as part of the LGBTQIA+ community are likely to face a jail term lasting several years. They are also subjected to social ostracisation and violence in these countries.