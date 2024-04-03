35-yr-old Muslim man lynched to death in UP; probe launched

Videos post the incident are being circulated on social media platforms, where the deceased's naked body is seen lying on the ground with extensive wounds.

A 35-year-old Muslim man who was returning home after offering Taraweeh prayers around 11 pm on Monday was reportedly beaten to death on his way home by unidentified persons in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich City. The brutal lynching of the Muslim man identified as Wakil Ahmed has sparked outrage in his hometown.

Following the heinous killing, Bahraich police officials launched an investigation and ensured that perpetrators would be swiftly brought to justice. 

According to the police, the deceased ran a shop and went home late in the evening after closing his shop. 

Talking to the media, a senior police official informed that the body was sent for post-mortem examination. “We have sent the body for autopsy and a probe has been launched to nab all culprits involved in the heinous crime. Further investigation is underway,” said the police officer.

