350 lt of diesel stolen from lorry as driver slept on highway

The incident occurred near a hotel when miscreants broke open the diesel tank using iron rods.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Colourful truck with a covered cargo area on a curved road in a rural area.
An image of a truck used for representtional purpose

Hyderabad: Miscreants stole around 350 litre of diesel from a parked lorry on the Kodad-Hyderabad National Highway on Sunday, July 12, while the driver was asleep inside the vehicle.

The theft took place near Durga Hotel on the highway, where the lorry was parked for the night. According to the driver, the culprits broke open the diesel tank using iron rods and made off with the fuel, allegedly hiding it in a car bearing registration number AP30A1377.

The driver lodged a complaint with the Chityal Police, who registered a case of theft under Section 303 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have launched an investigation.

Subhan Bakery
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