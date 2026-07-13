Rangareddy murder accused Rajkumar found dead in Kothur

Hyderabad: P Rajkumar, who allegedly killed six people, including his wife and two young sons, in Rangareddy district and was on the run since, was found dead on Monday, July 13, in Penjerla village, Kothur.

A poison bottle was found lying beside his body. It is not clear if he died by suicide.

Rajkumar, a resident of Daivalaguda village in Shabad mandal of Ranga Reddy district, was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for stalking and harassing a 17-year-old girl, who was his neighbour.

He was later released on bail.

On July 10, he went on a killing spree, stabbing the 17-year-old, her mother and maternal grandmother as well as his wife, Sarita, and his four-year-old son and his one-and-a-half-year-old son. The weapon was recovered from one of the crime scenes.

After committing the crime, Rajkumar called his father and confessed to the crime. His father then approached the Shabad police and informed them about the alleged confession.

It is suspected that the case might be a motive behind the murders. Investigators believe the six murders took place within a span of nearly two hours, between 11 pm and 1 am.

Stalked 17-year-old, demanded divorce from first wife

Rajkumar and his wife, Saritha, had a love marriage in 2018, despite belonging to different castes and him being five years younger than her.

Rajkumar’s sister-in-law told media that he constantly pressured Saritha for a divorce and threatened to kill her.

“He often brought up YouTuber Vaishnavi’s murder case. He told her that when police could not do anything in that case, he would definitely go scot-free,” the sister-in-law said. Vaishnavi was a 19-year-old YouTuber who was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in March this year.

The 17-year-old girl was their neighbour. According to the first information report (FIR) registered at Shabad Police Station under the Future City Commissionerate, her mother alleged that the 35-year-old Rajkumar had been harassing her daughter for the past year.

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He would insist she speak to him on the phone and obstruct her whenever she travelled to her college in Shamshabad. He had even started threatening to kill the girl if she did not speak to him.

As a result, the complainant stopped her daughter from attending college and kept her at home for six months. Rajkumar also installed a CCTV to monitor the movements of the complainant’s family, the victim’s mother alleged.

On May 16, the complainant took her daughter to her college in Shamshabad for her intermediate first-year exam. As her daughter exited the college, Rajkumar allegedly grabbed her hand and tried to drag her away.

Frustrated, they approached the police the same day. A case was registered under sections 78 (stalking) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) read with section 12 (sexual harassment) of the POCSO Act.