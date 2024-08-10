350 people detained during Vidarbha statehood protest in Nagpur

Nagpur: The police detained 350 people during a protest march here demanding statehood for the Vidarbha region on Saturday, an official said.

Activists of the Vidarbha Rajya Andolan Samiti (VRAS), led by former MLA Wamanrao Chatap, gathered at Yashwant Stadium and proceeded towards the Vidhan Bhavan.

A senior police official said 350 protesters were detained and taken to the police headquarters and were released in the evening.

The police blocked the route at Zero Mile Square. This caused a ruckus, and some protestors were detained, he said.

Security was beefed up at Sitabuldi, Zero Mile, and around the Vidhan Bhavan to manage the large turnout and potential disruptions.

The VRAS has long advocated for Vidarbha’s statehood, citing economic and administrative neglect. Protestors demanded immediate action on electricity rates and farmer debt relief.