Hidden camera found in washroom at Bengaluru cafe; worker booked

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, a woman discovered a smartphone camera hidden in the toilet of a popular cafe chain Third Wave Coffee located at the New BEL Road outlet in Sanjay Nagar. The incident occurred on Saturday, August 10.

The smartphone was allegedly placed on the dustbin of the washroom which had been recording for two hours at the time of its discovery.

Upon complaining to the cafe management, it was found that the smartphone belonged to one of the employees who was immediately fired. The Third Wave management informed the police and the worker was arrested. A case has been registered in this regard.

The incident was narrated by a Bengaluru-based social media page gangsofcinepur. According to the page, the smartphone was in flight mode hidden carefully in the dustbin. It had a hole which revealed only the camera and not the phone.

Also Read 7.5K women go missing across Karnataka in last six months

“This was so horrific to witness. I will be vigilant at any washroom I use from now on, no matter how well-known the chain of cafes or restaurants is. And I request all of you to do the same. This is disgusting,” the witness said in the social media post.

In response to the incident, Third Wave Coffee Management has reassured a stringent zero-tolerance policy. “The safety and well-being of our customers is always our priority. Appropriate legal action was taken concerning this incident,” it said.