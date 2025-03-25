357 unclaimed vehicles to be auctioned in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Tuesday, March 25, announced that 357 unclaimed vehicles will be auctioned.

The auction will be conducted as per sections 6(2), 7 of Cyberabad (Metropolitan area) Police Act 2004 r/w sections 39, 40 and 41 of Hyderabad City Police Act. The unclaimed vehicles are parked at the Moinabad police station ground.

Also Read Advocates taken into preventive custody during protest near Telangana Assembly

“If any persons have any objection of the owner or anyone interested in any of these vehicles may file an application before the Cyberabad commissioner of police, and claim their vehicles within a period of six months from the date of notification, failing which the unclaimed vehicles will be conducted open public auction,” said a press release.