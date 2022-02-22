374 new COVID-19 cases, one death in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana on Tuesday recorded 374 new COVID-19 cases and one death; these pushed the tally to 7,87,437 and 4,110 respectively, said the Health Department.

A bulletin said 683 people recovered from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,78,850.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of cases with 91 followed by the districts of Ranga Reddy (39) and Nalgonda (22).

The number of active cases was 4,477, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate was 0.52 percent and the recovery rate 98.91 percent.