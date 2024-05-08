383 polling stations in Hyderabad marked as critical, 1050 sensitive

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Commissioner of Police, K Sreenivasa Reddy, revealed that 383 polling stations in the city have been classified as critical due to potential law and order issues.

Additionally, another 1,050 polling booths are considered sensitive, not for immediate law enforcement concerns, but based on various parameters such as historical voting trends and instances of irregularities.

D Ronald Rose, the Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner, elaborated on the classification process during a press briefing.

He highlighted that the sensitive booths are identified based on factors like high voter turnout, overwhelming support for a single candidate in previous elections, or instances of low voter participation. Also, areas where re-polling occurred due to election irregularities or where violence led to FIRs being filed are categorized as sensitive.

To ensure the smooth conduct of polling, measures are being taken to enhance security and prevent any untoward incidents. Home Guards from Karnataka are expected to supplement the existing security arrangements in Hyderabad during the polling period, as per the Commissioner of Police.

The collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies aim to maintain peace and order during the electoral process, promoting a fair and safe voting environment for citizens.