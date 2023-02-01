38,800 teachers will be hired for Ekalavya Model Residential Schools: FM

New Delhi: As many as 38,800 teachers will be hired for Ekalavya Model Residential Schools, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

Presenting the last full Budget of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government ahead of the general elections in 2024, she said a national digital library for children and adolescents will be set up for facilitating quality books.

She also said the Centre will provide Rs 5,300 crore in assistance to the drought-prone central region of Karnataka.

Further, the PM Awas Yojana outlay has been hiked by 66 percent to Rs 79,000 crore, she added.

Sitharaman also announced an increased capital outlay for infrastructure to spur private investment.