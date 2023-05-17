39 people missing as Chinese fishing vessel capsizes in Indian Ocean

Beijing: Thirty-nine people went missing after a Chinese fishing vessel capsized in the central part of the Indian Ocean, the official media here reported on Wednesday.

A total of 17 Chinese crew members, 17 Indonesians, and five from the Philippines were on board the vessel when it capsized on Tuesday, state-run CGTN reported.

Also Read Palestine urges UN to suspend Israel’s membership as Nakba Day marked

So far, none of the missing persons have been found and a search is underway, the report said.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered all-out efforts in the rescue of the missing people in the boat tragedy.

Xi gave the instruction following the incident that occurred around 3 am on Tuesday, urging relevant departments to activate the emergency response mechanism immediately, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.