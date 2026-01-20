Hyderabad: Dhurandhar has turned into one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film released only in Hindi but still created massive impact across the country. Strong word of mouth helped it grow steadily, and the film continues to perform well even after seven weeks.

At the Indian box office, Dhurandhar has earned close to Rs 900 crore, while its worldwide collection has crossed Rs 1,330 crore. Even on its 46th day, the film is earning over Rs 1 crore per day, proving its long-lasting appeal.

Unfortunately, Dhurandhar was banned in Pakistan and several Gulf countries. Due to this ban, the makers reportedly lost over Rs 100 crore in potential revenue. However, stopping the theatrical release did not stop people from watching the film.

Pakistan Sees Record Piracy Numbers

Reports say Dhurandhar became the most pirated Indian film in Pakistan, with nearly three million illegal downloads. This record beat Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan. Viewers used torrents, Telegram links, VPNs, and illegal streaming servers to access the film.

Ironically, the controversy around the film increased curiosity. Many viewers praised the performances and shared clips and memes online.

The HD version of Dhurandhar was leaked online during its first weekend. Still, piracy did not affect its box office run in India. For big blockbuster films, piracy often fails to reduce footfalls.

About Dhurandhar

The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, along with Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and others. The songs and background score added to the emotional and patriotic feel of the film. Akshaye Khanna received special praise, and his performance has made him widely popular again among audiences and critics.

With Dhurandhar still dominating headlines, the team is now preparing for Dhurandhar 2, scheduled for release in March 2026.