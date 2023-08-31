4.6 magnitude earthquake hits area near Islamabad in Pakistan

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit an area about 250 km away from Nepal's capital Kathmandu.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 31st August 2023 9:30 am IST
4.6 magnitude earthquake hits area near Islamabad in Pakistan
Islamabad: An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richer scale hit an area about 193 km away from Pakistan’s national capital Islamabad on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology informed.

The tremors struck at 7:16 a.m. on Wednesday. According to NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 35 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 31-08-2023, 07:16:36 IST, Lat: 34.75 & Long: 71.39, Depth: 35 Km, Location: 193km NW of Islamabad, Pakistan”, NCS posted on X.

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit an area about 250 km away from Nepal’s capital Kathmandu on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology informed.

The tremors struck at 10:13 a.m. on Tuesday. According to NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 29-08-2023, 10:13:33 IST, Lat: 28.95 & Long: 83.26, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 244km NW of Kathmandu, Nepal”, NCS posted on X.

