4.7 kg cocaine worth Rs 23.88 cr seized at Bengaluru Airport

Hyderabad: Based on specific information, officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bangalore Zonal Unit, intercepted and caught a passenger at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) during the early hours of Tuesday. A total of 4.776 kg of cocaine worth Rs 23.88 crore (street value) was seized from a Brazilian national passenger.

The accused travelled from Sao Paulo to Doha, Qatar, and subsequently boarded a flight from Doha to Bangalore.

During examination of his checked-in baggage, officers recovered four ladies’ handbags that had been specially modified with false walls and concealed bottom compartments. These cavities were found to contain multiple pieces of clothing fabric chemically infused with cocaine.

The accused has been secured for detailed questioning to ascertain the source, destination, and wider conspiracy involved in the trafficking attempt.

Necessary legal action under the provisions of the NDPS Act has been initiated.