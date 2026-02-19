4.7 kg cocaine worth Rs 23.88 cr seized at Bengaluru Airport

The accused travelled from Sao Paulo to Doha, Qatar, and subsequently boarded a flight from Doha to Bangalore.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th February 2026 8:24 am IST
Black duffel bag suspected to contain illegal items seized at Bengaluru Airport.
Luggage seized at Bengaluru Airport linked to drug smuggling, related to recent cocaine bust worth Rs 23.88 crore.

Hyderabad: Based on specific information, officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bangalore Zonal Unit, intercepted and caught a passenger at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) during the early hours of Tuesday. A total of 4.776 kg of cocaine worth Rs 23.88 crore (street value) was seized from a Brazilian national passenger.

The accused travelled from Sao Paulo to Doha, Qatar, and subsequently boarded a flight from Doha to Bangalore.

During examination of his checked-in baggage, officers recovered four ladies’ handbags that had been specially modified with false walls and concealed bottom compartments. These cavities were found to contain multiple pieces of clothing fabric chemically infused with cocaine.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The accused has been secured for detailed questioning to ascertain the source, destination, and wider conspiracy involved in the trafficking attempt.

Necessary legal action under the provisions of the NDPS Act has been initiated.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th February 2026 8:24 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button