4.7-magnitude quake jolts Turkey

The tremor was also felt in Istanbul.

Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 23rd July 2024 8:29 am IST
Istanbul: A 4.7-magnitude earthquake has jolted Turkey’s northwestern province of Canakkale, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

The quake, occurring at 5:39 p.m. local time, centred Ezine district, AFAD said on Monday on social media platform X.

“Currently, there are no adverse conditions reported. We are evaluating each report received by the Emergency Call Centre,” said Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya on X, highlighting that field survey operations are continuing as reported by Xinhua news agency.

The tremor was also felt in Istanbul, the country’s largest city, according to press reports.

