4.93 lakh SIR notices lapse as voters skip hearing in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As many as 4.93 lakh hearing notices issued to voters in Hyderabad district during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls have lapsed after voters failed to respond within the stipulated period.

Hyderabad recorded the third-highest number of lapsed notices in Telangana, after Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy. Medchal-Malkajgiri reported 7.98 lakh lapsed notices, while Rangareddy recorded 5.88 lakh.

Sangareddy had 2.10 lakh lapsed notices, followed by Vikarabad with 1.53 lakh.

Another 56,400-plus notices across Telangana have been classified as “rescheduled date lapsed”. These cases involve voters who did not appear for document verification on their rescheduled hearing dates.

Also Read Removal of ‘ineligible’ Hyderabad voters begins as SIR hearing continues

Medchal-Malkajgiri accounted for more than 40,600 of these rescheduled-date cases.

The New Indian Express report quoted officials saying that voters are not turning up for the hearings as they lack the required documents.

Across Telangana, a total of 92.88 lakh notices were generated during the SIR process due to anomalies and unmapped records.

Of these, 83.24 lakh notices have been served to voters. However, 9.64 lakh are yet to be delivered.

Parked after SIR hearing in Hyderabad, other districts

In the ongoing hearing, around 46.25 lakh voters across Telangana have completed verification through house visits and hearings. Their cases have been cleared for final publication.

Another 30.36 lakh have been ‘parked’ for final scrutiny before publication of the final list in November.

Officials have urged voters who receive notices to respond by providing the required documents and appearing before the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs).

It may be noted that the claims and objections period will come to an end on October 7. The final list is scheduled to be published on November 9.