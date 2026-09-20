Removal of ‘ineligible’ Hyderabad voters begins as SIR hearing continues

Hyderabad: In the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, ‘ineligible’ voters are being removed while hearings continue in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) in Hyderabad found 51 voters ineligible, and they may not appear on the final list.

Across Telangana, the report added, around 2,800 were found ineligible.

Medchal-Malkajgiri records highest deletions

Quoting the sources, the DC reported that voters who could not support their claims with documents specified by the ECI were classified as ineligible.

Medchal-Malkajgiri recorded the highest number of such cases at 1,411. Rangareddy had 354, Sangareddy 211 and Peddapalli 196.

On the other hand, nearly 59 lakh voters had completed their hearings and were ‘parked’ to be included in the final electoral roll.

Hyderabad voter list shrinks significantly before SIR hearing

Though the number of ‘ineligible’ voters found so far in the hearing in Hyderabad is less than 100, the city has already seen a dip in the voter list after completion of the enumeration phase.

After the enumeration phase, the total number of voters deleted in the state is 73,39,235. Out of them, 19,41,444 are from Hyderabad.

In Telangana, there were 3,38,26,448 voters as of June 10, 2026, which dipped to 2,64,87,213 in the draft list.

Among the districts, the highest deletion is observed in Hyderabad, with the voter list shrinking by over 19 lakh. It is followed by Ranga Reddy district with 12,87,091 deletions.

In Hyderabad, there were 47,36,669 voters as of June 10, 2026, which dipped to 27,95,225 in the draft list.

Speaking orders required for vote deletion

Those who do not find their names in the final list, scheduled to be released on November 9, despite attending the hearing, may get a speaking order. Such an order should mention the reasons for the decision.

Also Read Telangana CEO inspects SIR hearing process in Hyderabad

DC quoted officials saying that action can be initiated against an ERO if any mischief is found in the process, as the voters can appeal against the decision before District Electoral Officers (DEO) and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).