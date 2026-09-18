Telangana CEO inspects SIR hearing process in Uppal, Habsiguda.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharshan Reddy on Friday, September 18, inspected the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing and document uploading process in Hyderabad’s Uppal and Habsiguda.

During the visit, Sudharshan Reddy directed election officials to ensure that there are no errors in the SIR notice hearings and uploading of documents. He stressed the need to conduct the process in a systematic, transparent and rule-based manner.

Uppal Zonal Commissioner Radhika Gupta and District Additional Collector Vijayender Reddy welcomed the CEO by presenting him with bouquets.

CEO checks voter verification process

Sudharshan Reddy personally reviewed the voter verification process, submission of documents, field-level assistance, examination of records and document verification.

He instructed EROs, AEROs, supervisors and BLOs to conduct the SIR hearing process across the district strictly according to the prescribed rules.

Officials were also asked to carefully verify records and applications related to voters who have not been mapped and those falling under the Anomalies category due to discrepancies in voter details.

Documents to be verified before further action

The CEO directed officials to examine the details of voters who received notices and appeared for hearings. He said the required supporting documents should be verified before taking further action.

He asked the officials to give special attention to the scrutiny of documents so that details of eligible voters are recorded properly.

He also instructed authorities to deploy sufficient staff to complete the process within the prescribed deadline. Daily targets, standard procedures and a comprehensive action plan should be followed, he said.

BLO registers and document uploads inspected

Sudharshan Reddy reviewed the conduct of hearings, scrutiny of applications and disposal of objections. He directed officials to ensure that the entire process is handled transparently and efficiently as per the rules.

During the inspection, he also personally checked the registers maintained by BLOs and the process of uploading documents on computers. Uppal Tahsildar Pool Singh, Deputy Commissioner, EROs, AEROs, supervisors, BLOs and other officials participated in the programme.