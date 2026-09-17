SIR: 9 months after by-election, Jubilee Hills lost 1.79 lakh names

Hyderabad: Of the 1,79,510 electors on course to come off Jubilee Hills’ draft roll in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), as many as 1,48,859 were recorded under a single category: shifted, meaning the elector has moved away from the registered address for good.

That is 83 in every 100 names on the constituency’s flagged list, the highest proportion of any of Hyderabad’s 15 Assembly seats. It is also the largest number of names filed under any one reason in any Hyderabad constituency, an analysis of the Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD) list of the draft Hyderabad SIR rolls by Siasat.com shows.

More people were recorded as having permanently left Jubilee Hills than were left off the entire draft roll in nine of Hyderabad’s 15 seats.

A constituency that had just been counted

Jubilee Hills is not a seat where the roll had gone unexamined. It went to a by-election on November 11, 2025, after the death of the sitting Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Maganti Gopinath. Then, the Election Commission put 4.01 lakh electors on that roll. About 1.94 lakh of them turned out across 407 polling stations. Congress‘ V Naveen Yadav won by 24,729 votes over Maganti Sunitha.

Nine months later, 1.79 lakh names have come off the draft. That is roughly 93 per cent of every vote cast in the by-election.

The constituency covers some of the most expensive land in the city alongside a substantial population living in bastis and rented rooms, Banjara Hills and Film Nagar on one side, Yousufguda, Borabanda, Shaikpet and the slum pockets around Krishna Nagar and Yadagiri Nagar on the other.

Genuine movement in a seat like this is possible. What the data cannot say is how a Booth Level Officer (BLO) distinguished a household that had left for good from one that was out when they visited. Those are different categories with different consequences, and Jubilee Hills has 1.49 lakh of the first and only 15,140 of the second.

Also Read SIR: 59 in 100 flagged electors in Nampally carry Muslim names

Who is not on the list

An estimated 28 in every 100 flagged electors carry Muslim names, according to an analysis by Siasat.com.

This is well below Old City constituencies, where it runs from 48 in Malakpet to 86 in Bahadurpura.

Within Jubilee Hills, the shifted column, by far the largest, carries the lowest Muslim-name share of the four, at an estimated 25 in every 100 electors. Because that column accounts for 83 per cent of the list, it pulls the seat’s overall figure down close to its own level.

The other three run higher. Absent covers 15,140 entries, with an estimated 45 in every 100 having Muslim names. Duplicate, the smallest at 7,279, carries the highest share at 49 in every 100. Dead covers 8,232, with an estimated 35 in every 100 carrying Muslim names.

Duplicate carrying the highest share of Muslim names in the four categories, however, is not particular to Jubilee Hills. It holds in all 15 Hyderabad seats without exception, with the highest of 92 in every 100 in Bahadurpura.

The list is younger than the seat

The exclusions concentrate sharply in the working age, Siasat.com’s analysis shows. The largest age band is 35-to-44-year-olds, with 61,145 names, followed by those aged 45 to 59 at 45,536 and 25-to-34-year-olds at 37,579. Electors above 60 account for 28,497 and those aged 18 to 24 constitute 6,753.

Together, 55 in every 100 electors on the list are aged between 25 and 44. That is the highest such concentration of any seat covered in this series.

Shifted dominates every single age band, including the oldest. Among those aged 25 to 34, as many as 32,307 are marked shifted against 3,368 absent, 1,612 duplicate and 292 dead. Among 35 to 44, it is 52,894 shifted, 5,113 absent, 2,225 duplicate and 913 dead. In the 45 to 59 age group, 37,758 have been marked shifted, 3,640 are marked absent, 2,027 duplicate and 2,111 dead.

Among the youngest electors, 5,457 of the 6,753 aged 18 to 24 are recorded as shifted. These are voters who joined the roll in the last few years, many of them registering for the first time.

Even above 60, a total of 20,443 are marked shifted against 4,885 recorded as dead, 2,285 absent and 884 duplicate. The over-60 group still accounts for 59 per cent of all death entries in the seat, even as deaths make up under 5 per cent of Jubilee Hills’ exclusions overall, which is the second-lowest death share in Hyderabad after Sanathnagar.

Disclaimer and methodology

None of the names on the ASDD list has been deleted yet. The Election Commission says that these electors’ enumeration forms were not received. Voters on the ASDD list can get back on the rolls. Claims can be filed until October 7. Hearings run to November 5. The final roll is due on 9 November.

Estimates in this report come from a name-based model applied to the Election Commission’s published lists. The model returns a probability for each name and only group totals are published. Jubilee Hills’ overall estimate of 28 per cent sits within a range of roughly 22 to 34.

(This is Part 11 of a multi-part series on the analysis of the Telangana and Hyderabad SIR. Click to read Part 9 and Part 10. Stay tuned as we publish more)