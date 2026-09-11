1 reason, 2 constituencies, 6-fold gap: What Malakpet SIR shows

Hyderabad: In Charminar, 38 of every 100 electors left off the draft roll were recorded as “absent,” which means they were not found at the registered address when a Booth Level Officer (BLO) came. In Malakpet, a neighbouring Hyderabad constituency working under the same District Election Officer (DEO), the figure is 6.5 out of 100.

Charminar records the highest share of absent entries of any Hyderabad constituency, and Malakpet the lowest, according to an analysis of the Hyderabad Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by Siasat.com.

Malakpet lost 1,47,799 names to the SIR exercise, the fourth-largest total among Hyderabad’s 15 Assembly constituencies. An estimated 48 in every 100 of them carry Muslim names.

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How the names are categorised in the ASDD list

According to an analysis of the Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD) list by Siasat.com, almost everything in Malakpet was recorded under one heading. Shifted, which means the elector is taken to have moved away from the registered address permanently, accounts for 1,20,365 names on the flagged list. This makes up 81 per cent of all categories.

Dead voters constitute 10,472 entries, duplicate 7,316 and absent just 9,646.

However, the Muslim-name estimates run in the opposite direction. Shifted, by far the largest bucket, carries the lowest share of the four, with an estimated 46 in every 100 carrying Muslim names.

Absent covers 9,646 entries, of whom an estimated 57 in every 100 carry Muslim names. Dead covers 10,472, with an estimated 54 in every 100 carrying Muslim names. Duplicate, the smallest category at 7,316, carries the highest share at 66 in every 100.

Duplicate carries the highest Muslim-name share of the four ASDD categories in all 15 Hyderabad constituencies without exception.

Also Read 86 pc of Bahadurpura voters left off SIR have Muslim names

A steeper cut than rest of Hyderabad

Malakpet went into the SIR exercise with 3,30,191 electors. Of those, 1,82,392 remained on the draft roll published on 17 August. About 45 in every 100 electors were flagged.

The number of names now off the roll exceeds the entire vote cast in the constituency at the 2023 Assembly election by more than 15,000.

Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has held Malakpet since 2009 and won a fourth term in 2023 with 55,805 votes. Shaik Akbar of the Congress polled 29,699, Samreddy Surender Reddy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received 23,731 votes and T Ajeet Reddy of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) 18,646.

About 1.32 lakh votes were cast in Malakpet in that edition of the Assembly elections.

An older list than most

Malakpet’s flagged list skews older than any other constituency covered in Siasat.com’s Hyderabad SIR series. Electors aged 60 and above account for 34,279 names, close to a quarter of the total.

The largest single age group is 35 to 44, with 44,784 names, followed by those aged 45 to 59 at 39,747 entries and 25-to-34-year-olds at 24,155. Those aged 18 to 24 account for 4,834.

Shifted dominates every age band. Among those aged 25 to 34, as many as 20,729 were flagged for having shifted from their registered address, 1,847 were marked absent, 1,285 duplicate and 294 dead. Among those aged 35 to 44, the numbers are 38,486 shifted, 3,158 absent, 2,220 duplicate and 920 dead. In the 45 to 59 age group, 32,683 have shifted, 2,567 were absent, 2,214 were duplicate entries and 2,283 were declared dead.

Among electors aged 18 to 24, as many as 3,988 are marked shifted, 366 absent, 444 duplicate and 36 dead. Among those aged 60 and above, 24,479 are marked shifted, 6,939 recorded as dead, 1,708 absent and 1,153 duplicate.

What to do if a name is missing

The Election Commission’s position is that the enumeration forms were not received for those on the ASDD list. Those flagged in the four categories will not receive notices, unlike unmapped electors or those flagged for anomalies.

Electors left off the draft roll can file a claim until October 7. Hearings run to November 5. The final list is due on November 9.

Disclaimer

Estimates in this report come from a name-based model applied to the Election Commission’s published lists. Indian electoral rolls carry no religion column, as the law does not permit one. The model returns a probability for each name and only group totals are published.

Siasat.com‘s overall Malakpet estimate of 48 per cent sits within a range of roughly 42 to 54.

(This is Part 9 of a multi-part series on the analysis of the Telangana and Hyderabad SIR. Click to read Part 7 and Part 8. Stay tuned as we publish more)