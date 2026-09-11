Hyderabad: A total of 1,37,126 electors have been left off the draft electoral roll in the Nampally Assembly constituency under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), in a seat the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) retained in 2023 by a margin of 2,037 votes.

The number of names now off the roll is about 67 times that margin and equal to roughly 90 per cent of all votes cast in the constituency at the last Assembly election.

An estimated 59 in every 100 of the electors flagged in the Nampally draft rolls have Muslim names, according to an analysis by Siasat.com of the Election Commission’s published lists of names under the Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD) category. That is the fourth-highest percentage among Hyderabad district’s 15 Assembly constituencies, behind Bahadurpura, Chandrayangutta and Charminar.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Duplicate category highest

Before delving into the data, here’s what ASDD means: Absent means the elector could not be found at the registered address. Shifted means the elector appears to have moved away permanently. Dead means the elector was reported or identified as deceased. Duplicate means the elector appears to be enrolled in more than one place.

None of this is a deletion yet.

In Nampally, those marked under the “duplicate” category constitute 9,039 electors, of whom an estimated 80 out of every 100 carry Muslim names. It is the smallest of the four categories in terms of number but the one with the highest Muslim-name percentage.

“Absent” covers 27,418 electors, with an estimated 62 out of every 100 having Muslim names. Those categorised as “dead” constitute 10,726, and 61 out of every 100 carry Muslim names. “Shifted,” the largest category in the ASDD list, covers 89,943 electors, and here too, 56 out of every 100 flagged names carry Muslim names.

Duplicate carries the highest Muslim-name share of the four in all 15 Hyderabad constituencies without exception, ranging from 92 out of every 100 in Bahadurpura to 20 in Secunderabad Cantonment.

Nampally’s absent share is also above Hyderabad’s level. Of every 100 names left off its roll, 20 were recorded as absent, against 17.5 across Hyderabad.

Post SIR, 40 in 100 electors flagged

Nampally went into the revision with 3,45,940 electors. Of those, 2,08,814 stayed on the draft roll. The reduction of 1,37,126 means 40 out of every 100 electors were flagged.

In 2023, AIMIM’s Majid Hussain polled 62,185 votes, defeating Feroz Khan of the Congress, who polled 60,148. Anand Kumar Goud of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) took 15,420 and Rahul Chandra of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 11,216. About 1.52 lakh votes were cast in that edition of the Assembly polls in Nampally.

52 per cent of excluded voters are aged 24 and 44

52 per cent of flagged electors are aged 25 to 44

The largest group among those left off is people aged 35 to 44, at 43,190, followed by those aged 45 to 59 at 34,586 and 25 to 34 at 27,718. Electors above 60 account for 25,862 and those aged 18 to 24 constitute 5,770.

As many as 70,908 people on the ASDD list are aged between 25 and 44. That is 52 per cent of those flagged in Nampally.

Among those aged 25 to 34, as many as 19,149 are marked shifted, 6,245 absent, 1,969 duplicate and 355 dead. Among those aged 35 to 44, the numbers are 29,959 shifted, 9,268 absent, 2,868 duplicate and 1,095 dead. In the 45 to 59 age group, 22,595 have been marked as shifted, 6,748 absent, 2,407 duplicate and 2,836 dead.

Among electors aged 18 to 24, a total of 3,548 are marked shifted, 1,444 absent, 746 duplicate and 32 dead. Among those aged 60 and above, 14,692 are marked shifted, 6,408 recorded as dead, 3,713 absent and 1,049 duplicate.

Flagged electors can get back on the list

The Election Commission’s position is that the enumeration forms were not received for those who made it to the ASDD list.

Those who are flagged in the four categories will not receive notices, unlike unmapped electors or those flagged for anomalies. However, electors left off the draft roll can file a claim until October 7. Hearings run to November 5, which means that they can get themselves enrolled in the final list that is due on November 9.

Estimates in this report come from a name-based model applied to the Election Commission’s published lists. Indian electoral rolls carry no religion column as the law forbids one. The model returns a probability for each name and only group totals are published.

(This is Part 8 of a multi-part series on the analysis of the Telangana and Hyderabad SIR. Click to read Part 6 and Part 7. Stay tuned as we publish more)