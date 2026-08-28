4 arrested as police foil cattle smuggling bid in Assam

Strict action will continue until cattle smuggling is eradicated from the roots, he added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
Himanta Biswa Sarma taking oath as Assam Chief Minister during the swearing-in ceremony.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: Four persons were arrested after they were caught while allegedly smuggling cattle in Assam’s Kamrup district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

In a social media post, Sarma said 55 cattle were rescued after three trucks were intercepted at Changsari.

“Action against cattle smuggling continues unabated in Assam. In Changsari, @assampolice safely rescued 55 cattle being transported cruelly. 3 vehicles and 3 mobile phones were seized, and 4 accused were arrested,” he said in the post on Thursday night.

Subhan Bakery

Strict action will continue until cattle smuggling is eradicated from the roots, he added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button