4 arrested as police foil cattle smuggling bid in Assam

Guwahati: Four persons were arrested after they were caught while allegedly smuggling cattle in Assam’s Kamrup district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

In a social media post, Sarma said 55 cattle were rescued after three trucks were intercepted at Changsari.

“Action against cattle smuggling continues unabated in Assam. In Changsari, @assampolice safely rescued 55 cattle being transported cruelly. 3 vehicles and 3 mobile phones were seized, and 4 accused were arrested,” he said in the post on Thursday night.

Strict action will continue until cattle smuggling is eradicated from the roots, he added.