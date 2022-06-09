4 days after testing COVID+, SRK attends Nayanthara’s wedding

Chennai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was tested positive for COVID-19 just a four days ago on Sunday, was today spotted at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding today. The couple tied the knot on Thursday, June 9 at a private resort in Mahabalipuram.

In pictures that are surfacing social media, SRK looks elegant yet dashing in a simple beige suit and a pair of sunglasses. Going by photos, it seems like he has now fully recovered from coronavirus. For the unversed, SRK tested positive for COVID-19 on June 5.

SRK and Nayanthara will co-star in Atlee’s upcoming multilingual project Jawan, which is slated to release next year. The superstar announced the same with a teaser on social media and wrote: “An action-packed 2023! Bringing Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.”

On the professional front, SRK has Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will also star in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu.