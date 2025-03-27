4 days left to avail 90 pc waiver on property tax interest: GHMC

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) issued a notification on Thursday, March 27, reminding property owners that only four days remain to clear their property tax under the One Time Scheme (OTS) and avail of a 90 percent waiver on accumulated arrear interest.

The GHMC commissioner K Ilambarthi urged taxpayers to pay their dues by March 31, ensuring they benefit from the scheme.

Property tax can be paid online via the MyGHMC app, Citizen Service Centers, e-Seva Kendras, and bill collectors visiting homes. To facilitate payments, Citizen Service Centers at GHMC circle and head offices will operate from 8 am to 11 pm.

What is Hyderabad’s One-Time Scheme for property tax arrears?

Under the “One-Time Scheme” (OTS), property owners are required to pay the principal amount of their property tax dues up to the 2024-25 financial year along with 10 percent of the accumulated interest on the arrears. This will enable them to avail a 90 percent waiver on the total interest accumulated on their arrears.

The scheme also includes a provision for taxpayers who have already paid their dues, including interest and penalties, up to March. Those taxpayers will benefit from an adjustment of 90 percent of the interest and penalties against their future property tax payments in Hyderabad.

The scheme will apply to all properties under GHMC jurisdiction, including residential and commercial properties.

GHMC commissioner Ilambarthi stated that the program will run every Saturday from February 22 to March 29 at the circle office from 10 am to 1 pm. This initiative aims to address various property tax concerns, including revision petitions (RPs), tax assessments, payment registrations via bill collectors/RTGS, online dues settlement, and legal disputes in Hyderabad.