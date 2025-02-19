GHMC launches property tax program to resolve grievances of Hyderabad residents

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced a Property Tax Solution (PTP) program to resolve tax-related grievances for owners.

GHMC commissioner Ilambarthi on Wednesday, February 19 stated that the program will run every Saturday from February 22 to March 29 at the circle office from 10 am to 1 pm.

This initiative aims to address various property tax concerns, including revision petitions (RPs), tax assessments, payment registrations via bill collectors/RTGS, online dues settlement, and legal disputes in Hyderabad.

Additionally, self-assessment matters and issues filed through the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) will also be handled.

GHMC has urged property owners to visit their respective Deputy Commissioner’s office on these dates to resolve their tax-related issues.

Earlier, GHMC was considering a shift in how property tax in Hyderabad is collected.

Instead of the current annual or bi-annual payment system, GHMC plans to implement a monthly collection model, aiming to make tax payments more manageable for property owners across the city.

Under the proposed system, the total annual property tax would be divided into 12 equal instalments. This move is expected to ease the financial burden on taxpayers.

At present, property owners in Hyderabad have the option to pay property tax either annually or in two halves—once in April-September and again in October-March. This bi-annual system has been in place for several years, but the shift to monthly payments could bring greater flexibility for property owners.