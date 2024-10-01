GHMC plans monthly property tax collection in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is considering a shift in how property tax in Hyderabad is collected.

Instead of the current annual or bi-annual payment system, GHMC plans to implement a monthly collection model, aiming to make tax payments more manageable for property owners across the city.

Under the proposed system, the total annual property tax in Hyderabad would be divided into 12 equal installments. This move is expected to ease the financial burden on taxpayers.

Rebate on GHMC property tax in Hyderabad

One of the key aspects still under discussion is the continuation of the “Early Bird Scheme,” which currently offers a five percent rebate to property owners who pay their annual taxes early. Additionally, GHMC is working on finalizing the penalties for delayed payments.

The transition to monthly payments will rely heavily on technology. GHMC’s IT wing is set to manage the technical aspects of the new system.

At present, property owners in Hyderabad have the option to pay property tax either annually or in two halves—once in April-September and again in October-March. This bi-annual system has been in place for several years, but the shift to monthly payments could bring greater flexibility for property owners.

Properties of defaulters sealed

A few months ago, GHMC sealed over 150 properties due to unpaid tax arrears.

The corporation took this action due to the significant amount of property tax arrears owed.

Most of these properties are commercial establishments.