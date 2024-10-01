Hyderabad RTO earns Rs 47L in auction of fancy TG number plates

Hyderabad: The Central Zone RTO in Khairatabad, Hyderabad, recently held a successful auction of fancy TG number plates, generating a remarkable revenue of Rs 47.12 lakh.

The auction featured special category numbers from the 09 B (second) and 09 C (third) series, which are highly sought after by vehicle owners.

Highest bid in Hyderabad RTO auction of fancy TG number plates

The highest bid of the auction came from Prime Source Global Services Pvt Ltd, who paid Rs 21.6 lakh for the fancy number plate ‘TS 09 GD 9999’, making it the most expensive plate sold in the auction.

Across the city’s five Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs), a record revenue of Rs 124.2 crore was generated from vehicle registrations involving fancy TG number plates in the financial year 2023-24. This figure underscores the increasing popularity and demand for special category numbers among car enthusiasts and businesses alike.

Why are they popular?

Fancy TG number plates have become a status symbol in Hyderabad, with many opting for these distinctive numbers to stand out.

These plates are not only aesthetically pleasing but also allow owners to personalize their vehicles, often reflecting a sense of prestige or business branding.

The RTO’s auction of fancy plates continues to be a lucrative venture, attracting high bids and generating substantial revenue. With the increasing demand for unique vehicle registration numbers, the RTO is set to continue benefiting from these auctions in the future.