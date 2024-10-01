Ahead of Dasara vacation, Hyderabad police issue advisory.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have issued an advisory as the Dasara festival approaches, with many families planning short vacations to their native places.

The advisory aims to prevent thefts and burglaries during the holiday season. Citizens are urged to take necessary precautions to safeguard their homes and valuables while they are away.

Advisories

The police strongly advise against keeping valuable items such as cash and gold at home. Instead, it’s safer to store them in bank lockers or other secure locations.

For those going on extended vacations, the police recommend informing the local police station. This will prompt increased patrols in your area, enhancing security. Additionally, citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activities or unfamiliar individuals in their neighborhoods.

Traditional locks are easily noticeable and can signal that a family is not home. To prevent this, Hyderabad police suggest installing more secure central locking systems before the Dasara vacation. Furthermore, homeowners are encouraged to install surveillance cameras and monitor their properties remotely. Keeping the DVR in a safe place adds another layer of security.

The advisory suggests that residents inform local relatives, friends, or neighbors to keep an eye on their property.

Unattended newspapers and milk packets piling up at the doorstep are clear signs that the house is unoccupied. To avoid this, temporarily halt these deliveries, the advisory mentioned.

Before leaving, ensure that all entry points, including doors, windows, terrace access, and kitchen entrances, are securely locked. It’s also essential to remove any tools, such as ladders, that burglars could use to break into the home.

The police also advise against sharing vacation plans on social media, as this could attract unwanted attention and put your home at risk.

Ahead of Dasara vacation, Hyderabad police increase patrols

In response to the festival season, the police have increased nighttime surveillance and visible policing in residential areas to deter potential criminal activities.

For any emergencies or assistance, citizens are urged to contact the police by dialing 100.

Meanwhile, schools in Telangana have declared a 13-day Dasara vacation starting from October 2.