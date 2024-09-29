Schools in Hyderabad to observe 16 holidays in October

Hyderabad: In October, schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will observe 16 holidays.

These include holidays for Dasara and Deepavali festivals.

Schools in Hyderabad to observe 13 holidays for Dasara

As per the academic calendar issued by the School Education Department, the Dasara vacation will last for 13 days. The vacation will begin on October 2, and schools are scheduled to reopen on October 15.

Following the vacation, schools will conduct Summative Assessment (SA) 1 from October 21 to 28.

Deepavali

Apart from holidays for Dasara, schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will also remain closed for the Deepavali festival, which will be celebrated on October 31.

Due to the Dasara and Deepavali festivals, schools will not function for a total of 14 days.

Additionally, schools in the state will remain closed on October 20 and 27, which are Sundays.