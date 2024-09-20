CBSE order leaves thousands of students from Urdu-medium schools clueless

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) order, asking students to write board exams only in English or Hindi, has left Urdu-medium schools confused and uncertain.

According to a report in The Telegraph India, although permission can be sought from the board to write exams in languages other than English and Hindi, this option is only available to Delhi-based schools.

CBSE stopped providing question papers in Urdu

Although the board stopped providing question papers in Urdu in 2021, students had been allowed to write answers in Urdu.

For the past three years, students received question papers in English or Hindi but continued writing answers in Urdu.

However, the latest CBSE order clarifies that students can no longer write answers in Urdu without obtaining permission from the board, an option only available to Delhi-based schools.

MANUU model school students left confused due to CBSE order

Students from MANUU model schools in Hyderabad, Telangana; Nuh, Haryana; and Darbhanga, Bihar, are left confused by this decision.

These schools are affiliated with the CBSE.

The board has also stated that the answers of students who write in any language other than English or Hindi without permission will not be evaluated, and their results will be declared without awarding any marks.

It remains to be seen how CBSE will address the challenges faced by students from Urdu-medium schools.