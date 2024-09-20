Schools in Hyderabad gear up for Dasara vacation

Hyderabad: Schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are gearing up for the Dasara vacation.

As per the academic calendar issued by the School Education Department, the vacation will last for 13 days.

Schools in Hyderabad to observe Dasara vacation from Oct 2

The vacation is set to begin on October 2, and schools are scheduled to reopen on October 15.

Following the vacation, schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will conduct Summative Assessment (SA) 1 from October 21 to 28.

This year, the Summative Assessment (SA) 2 for classes I to IX will be held from April 9 to 19.

For class X, the pre-final exams will be held before February 28, and the SSC board examinations are scheduled for March 2025.

Also Read Overage vehicles may soon be banned in Hyderabad, other Telangana districts

Telangana govt declares holidays

Apart from schools in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts announcing the Dasara vacation, the government has also declared public holidays.

According to the Telangana calendar, the government has announced holidays on October 12 and 13 for Vijaya Dasami and the day following Vijaya Dasami, respectively.

Optional holidays for Durgashtami and Maharnavami have also been announced on October 10 and 11, respectively.