Overage vehicles may soon be banned in Hyderabad, other Telangana districts

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to ban overage vehicles from plying on the roads of Hyderabad and other districts of the state.

The decision is likely to be implemented starting January 1, 2025.

15 years or older vehicles

A vehicle is considered overage if it is 15 years or older.

According to a report published in TOI, such vehicles must be scrapped. The owner will face penalties if such vehicles are found on the road.

However, overage vehicles that pass the fitness test will be allowed on the roads for another 3–5 years upon payment of a green tax.

This exemption does not apply to 10,000 government vehicles.

17 lakh overage vehicles in Hyderabad

As per the report, there are 17 lakh motorcycles, 3.5 lakh cars, 1 lakh goods vehicles, and 20,000 auto rickshaws that are overage.

These vehicles may need to be scrapped, as the Regional Transport Authority has submitted a draft of the vehicle scrappage policy to the government for approval.