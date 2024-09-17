IMD Hyderabad warns of thunderstorms, lightning for two days

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a warning of thunderstorms and lightning for the next two days.

According to the weather department, various districts of Telangana will experience thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls on September 20 and 21.

IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert due to expected thunderstorms

Due to the expected weather conditions, the department has also issued a yellow alert.

In the case of Hyderabad, it is forecasted that the city will have a cloudy sky until September 20.

Also Read Ganesh immersion processions begin in Hyderabad; traffic curbs imposed

The IMD Hyderabad has also predicted light rainfall or thundershowers until Friday.

Rainfall during current monsoon

During the current Southwest monsoon, Telangana has recorded an average rainfall of 898.1 mm, compared to the normal 668.6 mm, showing a 34 percent increase.

Hyderabad has received 703.6 mm of rainfall against the normal 548.8 mm, a 28 percent deviation.

Within Hyderabad, Nampally experienced an excess of rainfall, recording 809.6 mm compared to the normal 543.3 mm—a 49 percent increase.

As IMD Hyderabad has forecast thunderstorms for the next two days, the total rainfall received during the current Southwest monsoon is likely to increase further.