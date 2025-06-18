4 fire accidents in 24 hours in Telangana’s Karimnagar, Bachupally

Hyderabad: Four fire accidents occurred in the last 24 hours in Telangana, one in a residential building in Bachupally, and three others in different parts of Karimnagar.

The fire in Bachupally occurred late at night in a five-storeyed building in Mithila Nagar. The fire started in one of the apartments on the first floor due to a suspected short circuit in an air conditioner unit.

“We received a call at 3:30 am about the fire, after which we quickly rushed to the spot. Two fire tenders were deployed, and the fire was doused within an hour. No injuries or casualties occurred in the incident,” said an officer from the Kukatpally fire department.

The other fire occurred in a commercial complex in Karimnagar’s Mukarampura, also at around 3:00 am. The fire is suspected to have occurred due to a short circuit. “It was a minor fire and was doused within 10-15 minutes. The place is a commercial complex and no one was present at the scene late at night, therefore no casualties or injuries occurred,” informed the Karimnagar district fire officer.

The other two fires also occurred in non-residential areas. One incident occurred at around 6:00 am, Wednesday morning, where a coal wagon at the Karimnagar railway station caught on fire.

The other fire occurred in the municipal dumping yard near the Ramagundam bypass road at around 7:00 pm on Tuesday. The fire took three hours and two to three fire tenders to extinguish.