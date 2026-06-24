4 from interstate robbery gang arrested in Telangana’s Khammam

Hyderabad: Four members of an interstate gang involved in seven robberies in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were arrested by VM Banjara Police in Khammam on Tuesday, June 23.

The accused have been identified as Manikala Vasantha Rao, Manikala Ramesh, Ponnuri Koteswara Rao and Tummala Shekhar. They are allegedly involved in six cases in Khammam and one in Andhra’s Eluru district.

The gang targeted locked houses and temples and reportedly stole valuables worth Rs 16 lakh. Despite having a history sheet registered at VM Banjara Police Station, the accused have not changed their behaviour; therefore, a case has been registered against them under section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Preventive Detention (PD) Act, the police stated in a release.

Two bikes were seized from the accused and they were sent to the Sathupalli court for remand.