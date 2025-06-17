4 held for burglary in Basheerbagh, Rs 1.7 cr property recovered

Hyderabad: Four individuals were arrested on Monday, June 16, in connection with a house burglary, with stolen property worth Rs 1.7 crore recovered from their possession.

The accused allegedly burgled a house in Avanthinagar, Basheerbagh, on June 5.

According to the police, the key accused, Chaupal Sagar Kumar, planned the theft at his mother-in-law’s workplace. She works as a maid in the targeted house. In the absence of the residents, the accused broke in through a window and looted around 173 tolas of gold, Rs 17.5 lakh in cash, and expensive watches.

Following a complaint from the homeowner, Nukala Rama Krishna, on June 7, a case was registered at the Narayanguda police station under Sections 331(4) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Utilising CCTV footage and technical surveillance, the police zeroed in on the suspects. On June 16, the teams arrested four accused from Kummarwadi, Asifnagar, just as they were planning to flee the city. The arrested individuals have been identified as Sagar Kumar, Akash Kumar Mandal, Saqlain Khan, and Chandra Shekar Chaupal. Three others, including Ashish, Ashwini Rachu, and Shalini Rachul, are still absconding.

During interrogation, the police recovered 158 tolas of gold, Rs 10.75 lakh in cash, and eight luxury watches from the accused.

The total value of the seized items is estimated to be around Rs 1.7 crore.

Further investigation is ongoing.